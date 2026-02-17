Hero reunites with woman he saved from Martin County canal crash

A Martin County man who rescued a mother and three children from a canal after a medical emergency is reuniting with the family he saved.

Last week, Casey Curtis stepped in when Shyeniqua Wilkins' car veered into a canal during a medical emergency in Martin County. Wilkins was rushed to the hospital and spent days on a ventilator, unable to breathe on her own.

"She was completely lifeless and unconscious," Curtis said.

"From seeing her to that— to today is just amazing to see her alive and lively and laughing and joking around it's been fantastic," Curtis said.

Curtis says as Wilkins recovers, he's being thanked repeatedly by the family for helping save her life.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family as they lost their car and face medical expenses.