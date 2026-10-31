Beachgoers in Martin County urged to stay out of water after high levels of fecal bacteria found: Officials

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County health officials are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water this weekend after water quality tested poor in several areas of the county.

The Department of Health in Martin County put a health advisory in place after water samples taken Monday came back with unsafe levels of fecal bacteria at 10 locations across the county, including:



Sandsprit Park

Bathtub Beach

Charlie Leighton Park

Stuart Sandbar

Jensen Beach Causeway

Stuart Causeway

Hobe Sound Wildlife Refuge

Jensen Beach

Bob Graham Beach

Hobe Sound Beach

Beach conditions Friday were less than ideal with choppy waters, a red flag flying and water quality concerns.

For some beachgoers, the rough surf was reason enough to stay dry.

"You know, it's not safe to swim in the water, especially at this time of year when you want to be in the water," beachgoer Dan Casamento said.

Valentin Kapranoe, a snowbird, just learned that the health department is urging the public to avoid contact with the water.

"Very good waves. Very good waves. It's rough sea, but you told me something is wrong," Kapranoe said.

Once he heard about the advisory, his tone changed.

"I would be a little bit concerned for sure," Kapranoe said.

The health department says exposure could increase the risk of illness in swimmers. Officials say the poor water quality is likely tied to the recent wind, king tides and stormwater runoff from heavy rain.

For beachgoer Charlene Cook, the situation was disappointing.

"What a shame especially if you're vacationing," Cook said.

She added that the broader environmental impact concerns her most.

"What bothers me the most is the runoff from the lawns and the lawn treatments and what it does to the environment," Cook said.

The health department plans to resample the water on Monday if conditions allow. Officials told us they expect water quality to stabilize as the weather clears up.

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