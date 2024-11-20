Health care provider breaks ground on standalone emergency room

STUART, Fla. — A local health care provider wants to give you more options by expanding its footprint on the Treasure Coast.

HCA Florida broke ground today on a new standalone emergency room.

The facility is being built along Kanner Highway just south of Monterey Road in Stuart.

WPTV

With HCA’s main Treasure Coast hospitals in St. Lucie County, we asked what kind of care patients can expect in Martin County.

“We are able to give them quality care that is quick and efficient, given by board-certified physicians 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said HCA East Medical Director Josephin Mathai.

The new building should be up and running by the end of next year.