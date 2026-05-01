Florida SNAP benefits limit certain drink and junk food purchases

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Florida SNAP recipients can no longer use their benefits to purchase soda, energy drinks, candy, and ultra-processed prepared desserts under a new federal pilot program approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

WATCH BELOW: ’We should be increasing their food stamps they so can access healthier foods,’ Rob Ranieri tells WPTV's Cassandra Garcia

Impact of SNAP benefits change in Florida

The USDA said the restrictions are an effort to improve access to nutritious foods and support the health of low-income families. The changes are part of a two-year pilot program. Florida will have to report the impact of the changes in 2028.

Rob Ranieri, CEO of House of Hope, a Treasure Coast nonprofit that helps underserved people, is against the restrictions.

"To me that's over reach," Ranieri said.

Ranieri argues the new guidelines put more pressure on those who already have limited access to food, adding that many recipients have seen their SNAP funding reduced.

"Why would we tell a struggling family, 'No, you can't use your food stamps to buy a birthday cake for your child. No, you can't take a bottle of soda home to celebrate your student's graduation,'" Ranieri said.

He said many clients have seen their benefits cut twice in recent months.

"For most of our clients they've seen now in the last about 12 or 14 months two reductions and that's a lot harder to navigate," Ranieri said.

Dr. Jordan Bromberg, medical director of the Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, pointed to the connection between nutrition and overall health.

"Malnourished people—much higher instance of certain diseases and eating the right foods is important. Eating the wrong foods—we have an increase in diabetes hypertension," Bromberg said.

Some Floridians say the change is a step in the right direction.

"I think it's great to encourage everyone to eat and consume more healthy things and sense it's being paid for by all the tax dollars all the people who work for a living that it shouldn't be wasted," Tommy Gavin, a Floridian, said.

Ranieri said he supports encouraging healthier eating but believes families will need more funding to make it possible.

"If this was a health initiative we wouldn't be reducing their food stamps we would be increasing so they can actually access the healthier food in the grocery stores," Ranieri said.

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