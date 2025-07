MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to the 101 mile marker of I-95 North, near the Kanner Highway overpass, for fatal single-vehicle crash just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The center lane and left lane are shut down as crews work to extricate the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Florida Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash.

MCSO urges people to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.