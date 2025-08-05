Family sold Stuart home to travel all 50 states and raise awareness for daughter's rare disease

For the better part of a year, Robbie and his daughter Emilia have been running in several races throughout the country.

"It's been a part of our traveling journey. I was doing a race in all the different states that we visited," said Robbie Turner.

When the father-daughter duo crosses the finish line, they're always welcomed by a familiar face: Sarah Turner, who is Robbie's wife and Emilia's mom.

The three are practically inseparable.

They've recently sold their Stuart home and moved into an RV, embarking on a new journey.

"We've been on the road for about a year. We've been to 13 states and seven national parks," said Sarah.

These trips around the country aren't for sightseeing.

"Our main focus is Neurofibromatosis awareness," said Sarah.

Seven years ago, Robbie and Sarah learned the word Neurofibromatosis, or NF1, because their 7-year-old daughter Emilia was diagnosed with the rare disease months after she was born.

"She found it with her café-au-lait spots, which are birthmarks basically," said Sarah.

NF1 causes tumors to grow along the nervous system, often appearing on the skin as discoloration or growths. When Emilia was two, the tumors appeared on her brain.

"Emilia had to go through chemo during the pandemic, and we went down to Miami. They have a great service for kids that are going through those types of treatments. With playrooms and child life specialist," said Sarah.

Thanks to the medical staff, Emilia has been in remission for the past few years. The family knows things can always take a turn.

However, instead of sitting and worrying, they're working on traveling to all 50 states to raise awareness and funds to fight the rare illness.

"I think it's just cool and not a lot of kids get to do this type of thing,” said Emilia, who is enjoying homeschooling and being free of tumors these days, as her family works to shed light on this rare disease and keep a positive mindset.

"You have to focus on the good stuff now because there's a lot of, well, this could happen," said Sarah.

