Family Promise of Martin County helps family facing eviction become homeowners

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — As the cost of living continues to surge across South Florida, many longtime residents are finding it harder than ever to stay afloat.

For one Martin County father, a sudden medical crisis pushed his family to the brink of homelessness — until a local nonprofit stepped in.

Now, he’s celebrating something he once thought was impossible: owning his first home.

New homes are frequently being built across the Treasure Coast, but prices are outpacing what many families can afford.

“I was paying $2,200 a month for a 3-bedroom, 2-bath crap duplex wood frame falling apart thing,” said John Brooker, who lives in Martin County with his wife and three children.

Brooker says the family had always managed to get by.

“We were getting by okay, but you know, my wife had worked 34 years for the same bank,” Brooker said.

Everything changed when his wife’s health took a turn, and she ultimately lost her job. Overnight, the family went from two incomes to one.

“We were renters and rents were going up. It snowballed and next thing you know we’re upside down $12,000-$15,000 in credit card debt in just like six months,” Brooker said.

Then came the eviction notice.

“To be a father, and have three kids in your house and you’re trying not to tell them how bad things are knowing you’re going to be evicted any day,” Brooker said.

Brooker sought help with food and bills but couldn’t find enough support to catch up.

“I needed something. I needed a miracle. That’s what I got,” Brooker said.

That “miracle,” he says, came from Family Promise of Martin County.

“She was like, 'Yes we can help you'. I almost fainted.,” Brooker said.

The nonprofit specializes in keeping families together during housing crises — something Executive Director Madeleine Bozone says sets them apart.

“Our promise in family promise is keeping the family together. So in certain shelters they won’t take a parent if they have a child that’s a male age 12 or older... We’ll take the whole family and keep them together.”

The organization provided the family with temporary housing at a very low rate, giving them a chance to stabilize and start saving again.

In just nine months, Brooker was back on his feet — and for the first time in his life, a homeowner.

“Now I have my own home that I only pay $1,400 a month for.”

When asked what that moment felt like:

“Is this your first time owning a home? asked WPTV.

"Yes. Amazing, amazing. Yea. How does it feel? Liberating," Brooker said.

He says every day still feels surreal.

“I pull in the driveway and I walk up to the house and I smile because this is mine. I did it. This belongs to me.”

Bozone says Brooker’s story is one of success, but the demand for help continues to grow as rent prices keep rising faster than local wages.

“There are families that really are, they’re just struggling and they can’t figure out why is it that I’m working full time, working another part-time job, or they do have two household incomes with two wage earners and still aren’t able to make it. It’s something we really have to solve in Martin County. It’s a problem for sure,” Bozone said.

HOW TO HELP

Family Promise of Martin County relies heavily on community donations. This weekend, the organization is hosting its annual fundraiser — the Martin County Bed Races in downtown Stuart — where teams decorate twin beds and race them down Flagler Avenue.

Attendees can cheer on the racers and make donations to support families facing homelessness.

The event is Nov. 15 at 600 SE Flagler Avenue in Stuart, near Sailfish Ballpark, beginning at 10 a.m.


