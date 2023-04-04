Watch Now
Driver of rental truck crashes into family's home in Jensen Beach

'Thankfully, no one was hurt,' Martin County Fire Rescue says
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 14:23:55-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A family is grateful to be alive after a rental truck plowed into their Jensen Beach home Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sugar Hill Avenue. Martin County Fire Rescue said the driver of the truck ran off the driveway and crashed into the home, causing significant structural damage.

Fire rescue said their Special Ops 33 team came out to secure the home.

WPTV spoke to the homeowners who said the ordeal was terrifying and that they could have been killed.

The family also told WPTV they are not sure if their home will be OK.

No one was injured, fire rescue said.

