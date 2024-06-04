Naked driver intentionally smashes into lobby of Martin County Jail

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person is in custody after intentionally driving into the lobby of the Martin County Jail late Monday night, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said someone drove from the parking lot up to the walkway and purposefully drove into the glass front doors at the jail.

Nobody was in the lobby at the time of the crash. The jail receptionist left the lobby about 30 minutes before the crash happened.

The sheriff's office said that, after crashing into the lobby, the driver got out of the car and was naked from the waist down and threw rubber snakes around the lobby.

The lobby is secure and the crash did not impact jail operations. The car is being processed as evidence.

The name of the driver has not been released.