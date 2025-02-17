Driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that sent mom, toddler into retention pond

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A truck driver was arrested after hit-and-run crash on Kanner Highway sent a car, with a mother and child inside, into a retention pond Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. at 3161 S Kanner Highway.

Martin County Sheriff's Office said the woman was driving a car with her 3-year-old child inside, when it was struck by a semi-truck that was switching lanes. The impact caused her to veer off the road and into the pond.

Deputies said the woman was able to free herself and her child from the car and make it to the bank. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, 69-year-old Alton Winters of Florida, slowed down briefly but then drove off to a local produce company, claiming he had to make a delivery, deputies said.

Winters was later located by the Stuart Police Department and taken into custody.

He faces leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and improper lane change charges.