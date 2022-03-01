Dog finally located 2 days after Interstate 95 crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A dog and his owner were reunited days after a horrific car crash in Martin County.

Brian Frazier was heading north on Interstate 95 near Martin Highway when his car blew a tire and flipped early Sunday morning.

The Brevard County man was unconscious as he was airlifted to the hospital.

When he woke up, he inquired about the whereabouts of his dog, Esco.

Troopers said the dog had crawled out of the wreckage and was spotted running all over the interstate.

When Frazier was released from the hospital, he spent the past two days searching for his pet, along with dozens of other people who had seen a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Esco was spotted on a security camera off State Road 714 about midday Tuesday, and the dog and his owner were reunited.

The sheriff's office said the dog was slightly dehydrated but otherwise did not appear to be injured.

"He's like my son. He's been my right-hand man since I had him," Frazier said. "I'm really attached to him. That's my buddy."

Frazier said he's very grateful that so many strangers helped him over the last few days in locating his dog.