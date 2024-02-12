Watch Now
Deputy injured in crash during Trump motorcade on I-95

Sheriff's spokeswoman says Palm Beach County deputy taken to hospital
Deputy's motorcycle on flatbed truck after I-95 crash in Martin County, Feb. 12, 2024
Posted at 4:27 PM, Feb 12, 2024
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy who was part of the motorcade escorting former President Donald Trump to and from a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce was injured in a crash Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the agency told WPTV.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 106 in Martin County.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said she didn't know the extent of the motorcycle deputy's injuries, but she was taken to a hospital.

Deputy's motorcycle taken away on back of flatbed truck after I-95 crash, Feb. 12, 2024
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy's motorcycle is taken away on the back of a flatbed truck after a crash on Interstate 95 during former President Donald Trump's motorcade, Feb. 12, 2024, in Martin County, Fla.

The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash, which occurred as Trump was returning from a hearing related to his upcoming classified documents trial.

WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli arrived at the scene of the crash as the damaged motorcycle was on the back of a flatbed truck on the side of the interstate.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Trump wasn't injured.

