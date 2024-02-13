Deputy expected to recover after crashing motorcycle on I-95 during Trump motorcade

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy is expected to recover after she crashed her motorcycle Monday afternoon while escorting former President Donald Trump from a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 106 in Martin County.

FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda said the deputy's motorcycle was having mechanical issues and she attempted to ease her way into the emergency shoulder at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

The deputy was part of Trump's motorcade as he was returning to Palm Beach from a hearing related to his upcoming classified documents trial.

Although the deputy was taken to a hospital, Miranda said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The FHP was investigating the crash.