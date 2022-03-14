Deputies seek Martin County parks vandal(s)

STUART, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking information that will lead to the person, or persons, who they say vandalized several parks over the weekend.

The vandals tore toilets off the walls, destroyed water fountains, broke receptacles and spray-painted graffiti in the restrooms at Stuart Beach, Mary Brogan and Jock Leighton parks, the sheriff's office said on a Facebook post.

MCSO

"Our beautiful county parks continue to be targeted by vandals and is, unfortunately, costing Martin County taxpayers thousands of dollars in repairs," MCSO said.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to call MCSO at 772-220-7060 or private message the sheriff's office on its Facebook page.

