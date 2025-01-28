Deputies arrest knife-wielding man who robbed bank in Hobe Sound

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who robbed a Seacoast Bank in Hobe Sound Tuesday morning.

The robbery occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at the bank located near the intersection of U.S.-1 and Bridge Road.

Deputies said the man brandished a large knife and demanded money before running away on foot into a wooded area behind the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Knife-wielding bank robber at Seacoast Bank in Hobe Sound, Fla. on Jan. 28, 2025.

Both ground and air units searched for the thief, according to deputies.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff John Budensiek said they worked with witnesses to locate the man at a home and questioned him.

"He immediately brandished a knife and barricaded himself in this grooming house back here," Budensiek said in a video posted to Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "Our deputies and our negotiators tried to talk to him for quite some time. He stated that he wanted us to kill him—"suicide by cop." Of course we set a perimeter and did not allow him to make that happen."

Budensiek said after long time of negotiating, the SWAT Team was called in, they deployed gas and the man came out of the home and was taken into custody.