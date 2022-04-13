Martin County deputies search for violent convenience store robber

STUART, Fla. — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are looking for someone they said violently robbed a Stuart convenience store.

Detectives said a masked man armed with a knife entered the Step In Food store on Cove Road on Monday night.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office shows the man walk directly towards the counter and immediately wrap his arm around the store clerk with a knife.

He then demands the store clerk open the cash register and begins taking money.

Deputies said before the man left the store, he threw the store clerk to the ground.

The store clerk was not seriously injured.

Detectives said the man fled on foot toward Southeast Driftwood Avenue.

It's unclear at this time how much money was stolen.

Detectives said this now marks the third convenience store robbery in the last six months.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.