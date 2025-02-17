Deputies investigating serious crash that killed 1, injured others in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a crash involving a passenger van and a pickup truck that killed a woman and injured more than a dozen others over the weekend near Indiantown.

The crash happened on Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. on Warfield Boulevard, also known as State Road 710, where it meets Silver Fox Lane to the south and Fox Brown Road to the north.

“The truck burst into flames immediately and was fully engulfed when our deputies arrived there, so you have 19 individuals that are involved in this crash," said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Deputies said they were conducting speed enforcement on Warfield Boulevard and had just concluded a DUI arrest of a motorist driving on the wrong side of the road, when the two-car crash occurred not far from their location.

Tyler Hatfield/WPTV Site of crash in Martin County, Florida on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

A passenger van, with 15 people inside, collided with a pickup truck, carrying four people, causing the pickup to burst into flames. Seventeen people with injuries were transported by rescue to four different area hospitals, including one being seriously injured. Two had to be flown from the scene. A woman in her 60s succumbed to her injuries.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the van, carrying wedding guests from a nearby ranch off Fox Brown Road, was attempting to make a left turn onto SR 710.

“As it stands right now, the driver of the van violated the right of way of the pickup truck," Budensiek said.

WPTV was told that everyone in the van attending the wedding was from New Jersey, and that the driver of the van was part of that group, and not a hired driver. The sheriff said at this point, it does not appear alcohol was a factor.

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

They did confirm that some of those in the passenger van were related, and that more information will come out once an initial crash report is completed.