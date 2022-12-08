Watch Now
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce

Personnel were not injured, St. Lucie Sheriff's Office says
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
St. Lucie County deputies were shot at during traffic stop in Fort Pierce.
Posted at 8:41 PM, Dec 07, 2022
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night the sheriff's office said.

No injuries were reported.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the deputies attempted a traffic stop at the 1200 block of North 17th Street in Fort Pierce. They were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Personnel searching for the vehicle and its occupants with no description available, spokeswoman Tonya Woodworth told WPTV.

The sheriff's office said to avoid this area as the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were available.

