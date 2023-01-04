Deputies arrest man after high-speed along 5-mile stretch of 2 fatal crashes

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man was charged after a high speed pursuit along a 5-mile stretch of US 1 where two fatal crashes took place in the past three months, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Dylan Brown, 19, was charged with fleeing and eluding, which is a felony, after refusing to pull over on Sunday at Baker Street. He was taken to the Martin County Jail and pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

A deputy patrolling the area saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed. The Sheriff's Office said they were weaving in and out between lanes, and appeared to be racing.

Though the deputy turned on his blue lights, Brown initially refused to pull over and continued to flee for about a half mile until coming to a stop because of traffic and red light.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue a high-visibility operation on the stretch of U.S. 1 from Baker Road north to Eugenia Street in Jensen Beach.

On Oct. 18, 18-year-old driver of a Tesla was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with a Chrysler minivan along UA 1 and Baker Road. Two occupants in the Tesla and the couple in the minivan died.

On Dec. 26, a 22-year-old man driving an Infiniti Q60 suffered "incapacitating injuries" in a crash that killed a man driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck on US 1 near the intersection with Northwest Eugenia Street in Jensen Beach.

