Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A fatal two-vehicle crash in Jensen Beach snarled traffic on U.S. 1 for much of Monday.

The wreck happened at 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 1 near the intersection with Northwest Eugenia Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 2017 Infiniti Q60, driven by a 22-year-old Port St. Lucie man, was traveling north in the second left lane on U.S. 1 north of Eugenia Street.

At the same time, a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, driven by a 40-year-old Port St. Lucie man, was heading south in the left turn lane on U.S. 1.

The truck began making a left turn to travel to an Exxon gas station along U.S. 1, FHP said. However, the front of the car collided with the truck's right side.

The driver of the truck, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Martin County Fire Rescue. FHP said the driver of the car suffered "incapacitating injuries."

The wreck is still being investigated.

Northbound lanes were still closed at 2:45 p.m.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.