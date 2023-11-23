Watch Now
Crash involving 'large group of motorcycle riders' kills one person, injures others in Martin County

Truck crashes into several motorcycles on Kanner Highway, according to Martin County Fire Rescue
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on Nov. 23, 2023, in Martin County.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 11:02:34-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A person riding a motorcycle was killed Thursday morning in Martin County, deputies said.

The wreck occurred in the 11000 block of Southwest Kanner Highway east of St. Lucie Mobile Home Village near Indiantown just before 9 a.m.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a "large group of motorcycle riders" were involved in the crash, and there were other minor injuries.

Martin County Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page that a truck crashed into several of the motorcycles.

Deputies said drivers should expect the road in that area to be shut down for a couple of hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

