Brush fire escalates to 50-plus acres near South Fork High School

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are working to extinguish a brush fire near South Fork High in Stuart on Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors told WPTV photojournalist Jeff Ringrose an old dry tree hit a power line.

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV Brush fire escalates to 50 acres.

Just before 2 p.m., firefighters responded to the 10,000 block of Red Wing Drive. They found a 30-by-30 foot blaze, which spread to heavy brush nearby, fire rescue spokesman Cory Pippin told WPTV in an inquiry.

The fire escalated and quickly reached at least 50-plus acres, Pippin said.

The county agency is assisting Florida Forest Service with three brush trucks, three engines and a ladder truck.



Crews are trying to keep the fire from houses on Hawkview Circle in the Foxwood neighborhood, Pippin said.

Pratt Whitney Road in front of Foxwood has been shut down by law enforcement.

No injuries have been reported or homes have been damaged.

MCFR posted images on Facebook.

About 6 miles north Saturday, the brush fire in the Hungryland preserve area in Martin County flared up on Saturday, burning between 50 and 70 acres, according to Martin County Fire Rescue. On Thursday, it reached 800 acres but that night it was 100% contained.



