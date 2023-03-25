800-acre brush fire in Martin County flares up after 100% contained

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — An 800-acre fire in the Hungryland Trails area of Martin County that was 100% contained on Thursday flared up with campers evacuated Saturday afternoon.

About 50 to 70 acres initially were burning, Martin County Fire Rescue personnel told WPTV's Matt Sczesny.

As many as 500 campers were in the area for the weekend and it was no easy task for people to leave with just one exit on Southwest Pratt Whitney Road.

No injuries were reported, and around 5:30 p.m. fire trucks departed.

"We understand, we know the potential for this to happen," camper Jimmy Granato said. "And it is extremely dry as you know. We desperately need rain. When the rainy season doesn't come, like this year, this is what happens. All we can do is be aware, be safe. Be aware there are risks."

The area reopened to people at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Four bulldozers and an airplane were used to initially extinguish the blaze.

Officials said current weather conditions, including low humidity, winds and lack of rain, are contributing factors that have made it difficult to contain, including embers spreading the fire faster.

