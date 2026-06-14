Brush fire burns more than 100 acres Sunday in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin County fire crews are working to contain a large brush fire Sunday afternoon in Palm City.

Martin County Fire Rescue, Martin County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Forest Service are responding to the wildfire near Newfield Boulevard and Southwest Citrus Boulevard.

Officials say the fire has burned more than 100 acres.

Martin County Fire Rescue

Residents nearby should expect smoky conditions and increased emergency vehicle activity as crews work to contain the blaze.

At this time, there is no threat to homes or other structures, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area so emergency personnel can operate safely.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.