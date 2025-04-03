'BROKEN PROMISE': Martin County teachers face potential loss of retirement health benefits

STUART, Fla. — Martin County teachers are just one vote away from losing a significant retirement benefit as the school district proposes changes that would affect future retirees.

Since the 1980s, the Martin County School District has offered retirees a health insurance incentive worth thousands of dollars. However, the district is now planning to phase out two key programs.

At a workshop Tuesday, the Martin County School Board discussed the potential policy changes, which would eliminate the health insurance subsidy for retirees on Medicare for those 65 and up. The district currently provides subsidies ranging from $900 to $1,800 annually for retirees with 15 to 30 years of service.

Matthew Theobald, president of the Martin County Education Association and a social studies teacher with the district, expressed concern about the changes.

“it does cause me and others in my situation to take a really hard look at whether or not we’re valued as professionals in this community," Theobald said.

Theobald believes the proposal could lead to higher teacher turnover and a decline in retention. He emphasized that many teachers had made career plans based on the existing benefits, and the proposed changes might prompt them to leave the district earlier than expected.

"I think my reaction is definitely one of frustration and disappointment," Theobald said. "This definitely feels like a broken promise."

For younger retirees under 65, the district currently pays up to $6,500 in health insurance coverage depending on years of service. The proposal would eliminate that incentive after 2038.

The Martin County School District said providing district-paid health insurance is rare, with most districts in the state not offering similar benefits. The school district cited budget constraints as the primary reason for ending the benefits.

Larry Green, a retiree from the district, noted that while he is confident in his health care, removal of these benefits could hurt the district's ability to retain quality educators.

“I am going to be well taken care of as a retiree, but where is this school district going to go,” Green said. "These retiree benefits help keep our people and it helped attract people to Martin County."

Green explained that for many teachers, the benefit has been an essential part of their decision to stay with the district.

The final vote on the proposed changes will occur at a public hearing during the School Board meeting on May 13.