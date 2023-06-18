Brightline’s high-speed testing to impact railroad crossings in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — For the next three days, be on the lookout for Brightline trains going up to 110 mph through Martin County.

Brightline is testing trains ahead of service to Orlando.



From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday, the following railroad crossings will be impacted:

• State Road A1A

• Monterey Road

• Indian Street (SR A1A)

• Seaward Street

• Salerno Road (County Road 722)

• Broward Avenue

• Cove Road (SR A1A)

Brightline said flaggers will be present at all crossing when and where active testing is going on. They also say local law enforcement agencies will be involved.

You can get the latest updates on the testing schedule in your area by texting “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

Confusion Corner in Stuart reopened on Friday, two days after planned because an unexpected situation pulled the contractor off the project for Brightline.

The roundabout carries traffic along East and West Ocean Boulevard, Colorado and Flagler avenues, A1A North and South and Dixie Highway.

The company hasn't announced an official opening date for service to Orlando but tickets are on sale for Sept. 1 through early 2024. One-way fares will range from $79 for adults to $149 for premium tickets; kids one-way fares will begin at $39. Discounts are offered for four or more tickets.

Trains are being tested at speeds of up to 125 mph between Cocoa and Orlando International Airport, where the new Brightline station will be located. These tests are scheduled to continue through July.



Brightline said it will have 16 daily trips from Miami to Orlando once the trains start rolling.