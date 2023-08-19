Brightline testing forces 2 bridge crossing closures in Martin County next week

TREASURE COAST, Fla. — Brightline will close two bridge crossings next week in Martin County in preparation for extending its train service to Orlando.

The crossings are at Cross Rip Street in Hobe Sound and Seaward Street in Stuart. There will be detours.

At Cross Rip Street there will be a full closure from 7 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30

At Seward Street, the closures will be 7 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Motorists are told to proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits and other signage. For more information go to Brightline's website.

On Friday, Brightline and the Florida East Coast Railway announced the launch of the St. Lucie Bridge Schedule App and Website for mariners. Real-time schedule information redictability and reliability of bridge openings.

To download the bridge app, search for “Bridge Schedule” in the Apple and Android app stores or visit http://www.bridgeschedule.com/ [bridgeschedule.com] . The app and website went live in coordination with the United States Coast Guard temporary deviation

Brightline also installed variable message signs on each side of the bridge, which are interconnected to the railroad signal system. They display a countdown to each bridge closure and opening.

The train company originally planned to start service for Labor Day weekend but service has been indefinitely delayed.

Brightline began selling tickets for the Orlando leg in May, promising 16 daily round trips in just under three hours.