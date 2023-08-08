Watch Now
Brightline cancels Labor Day weekend rides between South Florida, Orlando

'It's apparent that we won't hit our opening weekend as planned,' Brightline says
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 08, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline has canceled all rides between South Florida and Orlando for Labor Day weekend.

The high-speed passenger rail service announced Monday that it won't be ready for the Orlando extension by then, as initially expected.

"We're working through the final stages of certification and crew testing but it's apparent that we won't hit our opening weekend as planned (Sept 1-6)," Brightline said in a statement. "Knowing it's a holiday weekend, we want to give guests as much time as possible to adjust their travel plans."

Brightline began selling tickets for the Orlando leg in May, promising 16 daily round trips in just under three hours.

Now, it seems, the much-anticipated Orlando connection has slowed.

Brightline has begun contacting riders who booked travel for that weekend, providing refunds and offering a "premium credit."

It has not announced a new date.

