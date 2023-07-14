Brightline plans testing up to 110 mph Wednesday in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline's high-speed testing is set to resume next week in preparation for service to Orlando, the private train operator said Friday.

Brightline will continue train testing up to 110 mph in Martin County, Wednesday through Thursday at multiple railroad crossings and the St. Lucie River railroad bridge.

Continuous flagging operations and train testing will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following crossings:



SR A1A

Monterey Rd.

Indian St. (SR A1A)

Seaward St.

Salerno Rd. (CR 722)

Broward Ave.

Cove Rd. (SR A1A)

SR A1A

Brightline said flaggers will be present at all crossing when and where active testing is going on. They also said local law enforcement agencies will be involved.

One to two passenger trains will be passing over the St. Lucie River railroad bridge per hour. During the testing period, Brightline will post a bridge monitor at the St. Lucie River bridge to communicate with mariners via VHF-FM Channel 9.

The new St. Lucie River railroad bridge schedule calls for it to be opened twice an hour for up to 15 minutes. However, boaters said it doesn't appear that bridge schedule is being followed.

On Monday, anchor and reporter Jon Shainman spoke with Scott Watson, who has business interests in both Indiantown and Port Salerno.

He said the bridge has been in the up-right position.

“The bridge has been operating as it has for the last 96 years in the default up position,” Watson said.

The current bridge schedule is in effect until Dec. 17 and the Coast Guard is taking public input until Aug. 4.

To sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in your area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

