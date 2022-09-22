Body found floating in canal near Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A body was found floating Thursday in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The body was discovered in a waterway located off Sunshine Farms Way.

Investigators did not say who first spotted the body.

According to a Facebook post at about 3:30 p.m., detectives were working to retrieve the body.

The sheriff's office said the body will be transported to the medical examiner's office. The cause of death has not been determined.

No other information was immediately available.