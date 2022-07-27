Watch Now
Bodies found in Martin County pond identified by sheriff's office

Vincent Vibert Thomas, 64, and Ongela Anetra Smith, 47, found dead Monday
After a man and woman were pulled from a pond in Martin County, there are calls to put in a guardrail along the road.
Bodies found in Martin County pond, July 25, 2022
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 14:53:47-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Martin County have released the names of the two people who were found Monday floating in a pond near Indiantown.

A sheriff's office news release said the man and woman have been identified as Vincent Vibert Thomas, 64, and 47-year-old Ongela Anetra Smith.

A car was pulled from the pond — located at the intersection of Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Indiantown Avenue — a few hours after the bodies were found in the waterway.

Crews retrieve a car from a pond near Indiantown, Florida, after two bodies were pulled from the waterway on July 25, 2022.
The sheriff's office news release did not say where the victims were from or any other details about the incident.

However, Sheriff William Snyder is expected to speak to the media later in the day about the investigation.

Law enforcement said earlier this week that they do not suspect foul play in this case and believe the people died after the vehicle crashed into the water, possibly Saturday night.

