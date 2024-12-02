Arrest made in Martin County home invasion, attack on elderly man

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a former lawn maintenance worker for a home invasion where an 81-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his prescribed medical marijuana, Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives said Roodphild Briteus, 24, faces charges of burglary with battery on a person aged 65 years or older, and grand theft of a controlled substance.

Investigators said Briteus broke into the 81-year-old man's his home on Southeast Jackson Street in Stuart back on Nov. 3.

According to detectives, the elderly man woke up to sounds coming from his living room and when he went to the room, he came face-to-face with Briteus. Deputies said he attacked the victim and threw him to the ground before stealing his marijuana, which was all captured on security cameras.

Detectives said Briteus was the victim's former lawn care worker and that he was aware the victim had medically prescribed marijuana.

He is being held on $300,000 bond.

