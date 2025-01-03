'Angry' Stuart man sues Martin County Utilities, 3M over toxic PFAS in water

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Stuart man is suing Martin County Utilities and the multi-billion dollar corporation 3M over toxic PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. This comes after the Environmental Protection Agency found the chemicals in the city of Stuart's water system in 2017.

The contaminated water wells have since been closed, and the city has opened a new water plant.

However, the plaintiff claims the PFAS that were in Stuart's water system for years led to his Stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The lawsuit claims both 3M, who created the PFAS, and Martin County Utilities, which supplied the city of Stuart's water, knew about the presence of these toxic chemicals in the water and continued to release them into areas of the city to the detriment of those who drank them.

One of those people is Robert Stanfield.

"Everybody said, 'Oh, Stuart water is the best water to drink. It's very tasty and crisp," Stanfield said. "I trusted the water over there."

Now, as he chokes back tears, he fears the trust he placed in the water may be what takes his life away.

"I’m angry. Yep, I've been lied to, deceived," Stanfield said.

Stanfield worked at American Custom Yachts and frequently drank from the water fountains there, which got their water supply from the city.

Now retired, he was healthy and active until one morning, a little over a year ago, he had a medical emergency.

"I couldn’t breathe. I had foam coming out of my mouth," Stanfield said. "They rushed me to the hospital and found I had Stage 4 cancer all through my bones and prostate."

According to the lawsuit, Stanfield's doctors linked his cancer to drinking the forever chemicals in Stuart and Martin County’s water system.

Once he had his blood tested for PFAS, the level in his body, 4.5 parts per billion, was 11,000 times higher than the threshold of 0.0004 the EPA deems dangerous.

Doctors don't know how long he has left.

"I was more worried about my daughter being homeless. I'm a single father," Stanfield said. "She had to see me, a tough guy, going down the tubes," Stanfield said holding back tears. "She watched a strong father turn into a sick man."

Stanfield is now suing global chemical company 3M, claiming the company knew from its own research PFAS were toxic to human health, but "didn't remove its stockpile of PFAS containing products."

The lawsuit also says the company continued to promote, market, distribute and sell the products to places like Stuart and Martin County.

"They knew about it, and they kept, kept it going," Stanfield said.

WPTV reporter Kate Hussey reached out to 3M, who released the following statement:

"3M will review the claims in the current lawsuit and respond as appropriate."

The lawsuit also names Martin County Utilities as a defendant. The suit alleges the county knew its water supply was contaminated with dangerous levels of PFAS as early as 2016 but never reported that toxic level to utility customers.

"And as a result, they got sick," Travis Walker, Stanfield's attorney, said.

WPTV reached out to Martin County Utilities, who told us they couldn't comment on the pending litigation.

Walker said he's now working to represent multiple other clients in similar suits against 3M, all of whom were diagnosed with cancer.

"Testicular cancers, pancreatic cancers, and it's just unfortunate, we have clients that are in their 20s. We have clients in their 70s," Walker said.

"Other people need to know. It's terrible." Stanfield said. "It robbed their lives, you know, that's what I think. It stole mine, and I am just trying to do the best until I got, you know, till it's all over. But, I think I'm here for a reason."

Neither 3M nor Martin County has commented directly on the allegations, but this is not the first lawsuit filed against 3M.

The city of Stuart was one of 300 communities that filed suit against the corporate giant and collectively received a more than $10 billion settlement.

That money funded Stuart’s new $20 million reverse-osmosis plant, which city officials said will ensure Stuart's water stays chemical-free.