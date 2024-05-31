Watch Now
50-acre brush fire in Palm City contained as crews 'monitor hotspots'

Smoke is expected to linger over the next 3 to 5 days, fire rescue says
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 13:13:00-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue said they have contained a brush fire that broke out in Palm City Thursday afternoon and caused major traffic delays.

Firefighters assisted Florida Forest Service crews in extinguishing a 50-acre brush fire off Busch Street, Martin County Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook.

MCFR said crews worked through the evening inside and outside the large wooded area of Southwest 84th Avenue near Martin Highway to preventing flames from spreading.

On Friday, MCFR the fire was 100% contained. However, crews are back in the burnt area with a brush truck to monitor hotspots.

Fire officials urge drivers to use caution in the area. They said visibility may be impacted as smoke is expected to linger over the next three to five days.

