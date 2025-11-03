$5.4 million Bathtub Beach project in Martin County passes first weather test

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — While Florida's east coast has been spared the brunt of strong tropical winds this season, some of our beaches have still taken a beating.

King tides this week could carve out more sand from the shoreline.

WATCH BELOW: $5.4M beach project in Martin County passes first weather test

On Monday, WPTV looked at one project on the Treasure Coast to see if its beach protection measures were money well spent.

Sitting with her husband facing the salty spray of the Atlantic Ocean, Della Parrish on Monday enjoyed Bathtub Beach, located on the south end of Hutchinson Island.

"It's quiet, it's peaceful. It's very clear, very clean. … This is heavenly," Parrish said.

Meanwhile, Kylie Olson watched her 18-month-old jump into a puddle at the water's edge.

"Typically, there's tide pools and the reef stops the waves, so it's good for kids," Olson said.

The beach has been a favorite spot for generations, but has often been shut down for months at a time following rough weather.

It reopened in January after an 18-month restoration project.

Martin County Coastal Program Manager Jessica Garland said the beach and the reef have been faring well despite a rough stretch in October, where erosion exposed part of what was a hidden seawall.

We monitored the construction of that seawall in 2023, which was built in a particular way.

"(The project involved) putting an angled cap on the top of the seawall with the goal of refracting back the waves to break up their energy," Garland said.

The project also included landscaping and drainage in the parking lot to protect nearby MacArthur Boulevard from washing out during a storm. The road was also raised.

The total price tag for the project was $5.4 million.

"We haven't had to close the beach. It's open. The plan is to keep it open through the entire holiday season," Garland said.

Signs at the beach warn of a drop-off from the parking lot to the sand. But as opposed to years past, visitors can still access the beach.