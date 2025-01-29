Bathtub Beach in Martin County back open after 18-month restoration project

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Bathtub Beach is one of the many reasons people live in Florida.

It's a popular beach in Martin County for families to unplug and unwind.

The beach is back open after being closed for 18 months for a restoration project.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to county leaders about what has changed since the improvements and also to people who were already enjoying the upgrades.

Michele McClaine is among those happy to have it back open.

"It's awesome," McClaine said. "It's better than I remember."

For Craig and Kate Flore, it brings back memories.

"It makes me feel nostalgic for when we were here when the kids were little, but I'm happy it's open again and people can enjoy it with their little kids," Kate Flore said.

The restoration project was completed just under two weeks ago.

Crews constructed a seawall hidden under these dunes to stabilize the shoreline from hurricanes, Nor'easters and king tides.

The improvement will also help to protect nearby MacArthur Boulevard.

"We were very concerned that the roadway was going to wash out," Martin County Public Works Director Jim Gorton said.

Gorton said they also had to restore some of the shoreline by adding sand that eroded from Hurricane Nicole in 2022.

He added that the parking lot got a makeover, with a new sidewalk, improved drainage and landscaping. But it's more than just for looks.

"In the past, water used to be discharged from that parking lot straight into the estuary," Gorton said. "Now it's getting treated before it goes out (to sea)."

But what about the popular reef located off Bathtub Beach?

"The reef is in great shape," Gorton said. "We monitor the reef during our projects and after our projects, and it's very healthy."

Beachgoer Jenny Zigrosser said it's been too long since she's been to Bathtub Beach. She wants her family to experience the new look.

"We only go to Jensen (Beach)," Zigrosser said. “We usually go to Jensen, which is very nice, but I'd like them to see this."

Normal beach restoration will still take place in the county during periods of calm weather.