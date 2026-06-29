400-pound black bear hit, killed by car on Martin County highway

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 400-pound male black bear was killed Monday morning after getting hit by a car on SW Martin Highway near SW Warfield Boulevard, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene after the motorist immediately stopped and called authorities following the collision. The driver told deputies that the bear ran into the roadway before being struck by the vehicle.

The driver not injured in the incident, but the the bear died at the scene.

The collision serves as a reminder of the wildlife present along rural Martin County roadways, particularly during early morning and evening hours when animals are most active.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) removed the bear from the scene. Traffic is now flowing normally through the area.

