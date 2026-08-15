MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-six dogs are now safe and beginning a long road to recovery after being rescued from what officials are calling a "house of horror" in Palm City. The animals were discovered living in filth, covered in matted fur and their own feces. The horrific discovery has prompted state lawmakers and the Martin County Sheriff's Office to call for new laws to prevent this from happening again.

The dogs were rushed to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, which is now dealing with its second massive hoarding case in the last month.

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36 dogs rescued from Palm City 'house of horror' as lawmakers push for new animal cruelty laws

Overwhelmed with Matted Fur and Filth

Staff at the humane society are working around the clock to provide medical care and grooming for the traumatized animals. According to officials, the condition of the dogs was shocking.

"We're averaging about six pounds of mat per dog," one staff member said.

Crews performing emergency grooming have found 4-inch shards of glass and metal hidden in the dense, matted fur. The shelter is using every available space to house and treat the animals, with 20 of the 36 dogs having been groomed so far.

Lawmakers Vow to Take Action in Tallahassee

The severity of the situation drew a swift response from local leaders. State Representatives Meg Weinberger and John Snyder, State Senator Gayle Harrell, and Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek toured the facility to see the dogs' condition firsthand.

"It's time to really roll up our sleeves, get up to Tallahassee this session, and to try and make sure we're doing everything we can to make sure this never happens again," Rep. Snyder said.

"We need to work with our sheriffs in particular to really gain that experience as to what they are seeing out there," said Senator Harrell. "We need to empower our sheriffs to be able to take the steps that they are that they need to take from our conversations today. We need to empower them to do what's necessary to protect the animals."

Rep. Weinberger added, "Sadly, I've seen cases like this, but this was really bad... the fact that nobody could get in to check on these dogs, it was horrific."

The officials agreed that current laws are not enough. Sheriff Budensiek said the owner of the dogs had been a breeder years ago and called for more stringent regulations.

"We need some teeth in the breeder law where we can inspect them," Sheriff Budensiek stated. "And then, oh, by the way, after the fact, we're still going to come back and inspect to make sure you're following the parameters that we put forward."

A Silver Lining and a Long Recovery

Despite the monstrous ordeal, some of the dogs are already showing signs of recovery. They are slowly learning what it is like to experience love, clean food, and water.

For these 36 dogs, the journey is just beginning, but for the first time, they are safe.