3 prostitution arrests out of massage parlors in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is working to shut down all of the illicit massage parlors in the region. This comes as three arrests were made exactly a week ago related to prostitution charges at three separate parlors.

This effort has been going on since 2019. The sheriff’s office has been using undercover operations to investigate seven different places, amounting to 11 arrests just in the last year.

So far four massage parlors have been shut down thanks to cooperation from property owners, however, Sheriff William Snyder says three of them are still operating.

“These investigations can take some time; they are labor intensive," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. “It has taken a few years, but we think we’ve identified every illicit massage parlor here in Martin County. Most of them have closed down and the couple of the remaining will close down or the landlord will face criminal charges.”

The sheriff’s office explained that they’ve been able to identify these parlors thanks to complaints from people who intended to have a regular massage and were solicited or from neighboring businesses who were fed up with the activity.

They ask that if you are aware of suspicious activity related to prostitution at a massage parlor that you notify the sheriff’s office.