3 hurt after 'reports of an explosion' at construction site in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were injured, including two victims who suffered serious injuries, after a reported explosion Wednesday afternoon at a building under construction in Martin County.

According to a Facebook post by Martin County Fire Rescue, their crews responded to the construction site, located 3500 block of South Kanner Highway in Stuart, at about 2 p.m.

Crews arrived at the scene and found three men injured following what appeared to have been a vapor flash that occurred while workers were relighting pilot lights.

Two patients suffered serious injuries and were flown to a regional burn center. A third person with serious injuries was taken by ground to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Fire Rescue said the State Fire Marshal's Office and Martin County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the incident.

No other details have been immediately released.