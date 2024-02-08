Watch Now
3 cars found shot on Interstate 95 in Martin County

Vehicles found northbound I-95 at Southwest Martin Highway, no one hit by bullets
Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 11:06:16-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three cars were found shot on Interstate 95, west of Palm City, on Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said the cars are on the side of the road in the northbound lanes at Southwest Martin Highway, and the vehicles have bullet holes in the windshield and a shot out back window.

3 cars were found shot on Interstate 95 northbound at Southwest Martin Highway, west of Palm City, on Feb. 8, 2024.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also at the scene and involved in the investigation.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman said no one was hit by the bullets, and it's unclear if the vehicles were shot while on the interstate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

