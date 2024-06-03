230-acre brush fire in Martin County fully contained, but smoke still an issue

PALM CITY, Fla. — A Martin County brush fire that raged for several days and grew to more than 200 acres, forcing some residents to evacuate their homes, is now 100% contained, officials told WPTV on Monday.

The Florida Forest Service said the brush fire that broke out Thursday near the Stuart West community in Palm City burned approximately 230 acres.

Firefighters on Monday are still putting out anything that's smoldering and threatening the fire lines.

WPTV

Due to the size of the fire and our dry conditions, smoke is expected to still be an issue for several days, especially late at night and early in the morning, the Florida Forest Service said.

"Folks should use caution during that time while outside and on the roadways. If you have any medical issues, it’s best to stay indoors in the AC," Martin County Fire Rescue said Monday in a social media post.

The Florida Forest Service expects to see smoldering and burning within the containment area for several days.

Martin County Fire Rescue — which told WPTV over the weekend that this was one of the largest active fires in the state — said it will assist as needed.

"You may see some flare ups and burning material in the areas that already burned. Florida Forest Service as well as MCFR will continue to mop up," Martin County Fire Rescue said in a social media post. "Please be assured that fire crews are actively monitoring the situation to prevent any potential flare ups."

Several homes were asked to evacuate over the weekend out of an abundance of caution, but those residents were eventually cleared to return home.

There have been no reports of damaged homes or properties.