2 injured in rollover wreck involving ambulance in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are recovering in the hospital following a crash involving a Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance.
The crash happened Tuesday near Bridge Road at around noon.
According to Martin County Fire Rescue, two paramedics and a paramedic student were in the ambulance transporting a patient at the time of the crash.
Crews on scene told WPTV the paramedic student was seriously injured and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.
A paramedic was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
There is no word on the condition of the patient being transported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.