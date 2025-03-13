2 Hidden Oaks Middle School students in Palm City arrested after weapons found on campus

PALM CITY, Fla. — Two students at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Martin County are facing charges after authorities said they were found with weapons on campus following reported threats.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old student was discovered with a weapon last Wednesday after school staff were alerted to emailed threats.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old student brought a handmade shank to school. The sheriff's office said other students reported that the student had previously made threats toward them.

Both students in the cases were arrested and face charges of possessing a weapon on campus.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek was surprised that these types of weapons were found at a school.

"The only place I see, or we've seen, these shanks are in the prison system, the jail system," Budensiek said.

Some parents expressed concern over the incidents.

"It's disturbing that kids are able to bring these types of things to school," Hilda, a parent, said. "I'm worried. My son comes here. Hopefully, they're doing something about it."

The Martin County School District said parents have been notified about both situations.

The sheriff's office said it will be up to the State Attorney's Office to determine whether the students will be charged as adults.