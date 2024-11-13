Watch Now
105-year-old who survived Martin County tornadoes passed away in rehab center

Jayne Huston died from complications from a foot injury sustained during the tornado
A 105-year-old woman who survived a tornado that ripped her home apart has passed away at a rehab center.

Jayne Huston's family says she died yesterday from complications from a foot injury she suffered when a tornado hit her home in Port Salerno.

A neighbor posted online that Huston was overwhelmed by the support and generosity she received from family, neighbors and even strangers.

WPTV's Dave Bohman spoke with her great-grandson Rylee Huston in October. He said "It's a miracle" she survived and that, at the time, she was still in the hospital and needed surgery on her foot.

Huston is the eighth death associated with the Oct. 9 tornadoes ahead of Hurricane Milton.

