Local 911 services restored after worldwide Microsoft outage

UPDATE: As of 5:30 a.m., Friday, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said its 911 phone lines are back up and running.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing a “communication malfunction” that they said is “affecting both the main 911 and administrative phone lines.”

In a Facebook post, the agency said, “the problem is being addressed and will hopefully be resolved soon.”

If you are experiencing any type of emergency, the agency said its ‘texting 911’ feature remains operational and “should be used for all emergency calls if your phone call does not go through.”

WPTV has reached out to other local law enforcement agencies and found the outage is not affecting Palm Beach, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties. We are waiting to hear back from Martin County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.