Woman waited for boyfriend in Vista Royale community office after argument, fatally shot him, sheriff says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who fatally shot her boyfriend in the office of an Indian River County golf club community has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, Sheriff Eric Flowers said Tuesday.

Donna Smith, 49, shot and killed live-in boyfriend Jeffrey Simmons, 57, on Monday night inside the office of the Vista Royale golf community where he worked, Flowers said during a Zoom interview with reporters.

Smith then called 911, claiming she had been choked and chased by Simmons, Flowers said.

When deputies arrived, they found Simmons dead inside the office, Flowers said.

Investigators determined that Simmons left the nearby home he shared with Smith after "some sort of verbal disturbance," the sheriff said.

Shortly thereafter, Smith left and went to the office, Flowers said.

"It appears as though Ms. Smith was waiting for Mr. Simmons to arrive at the office space," Flowers said.

WATCH: Sheriff announces arrest in Vista Royale shooting

Sheriff Eric Flowers announces arrest after fatal shooting at Vista Royale community

As Simmons entered, Smith fired two shots, killing him, Flowers said.

Although Smith invoked her right to remain silent, her statements to 911 were "not consistent" with forensic evidence at the scene, the sheriff said.

Flowers said there were no apparent signs of a struggle inside the apartment, and her claim that Simmons chased her was "proven the opposite, that she actually went after him after he left the apartment."

"It appears as though she was literally lying in wait for him to arrive, at which point she shot and killed him," Flowers said.