Woman rescued from vehicle in canal in Indian River County

At one point her face was trapped underwater
Deputies responded to a rollover crash that landed in a canal with water in the 6700 block of 57th Street.
A woman was rescued from a vehicle that was overturned in an Indian River County canal with water on Saturday.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 27, 2022
Deputies responded to a rollover crash that landed in a canal with water in the 6700 block of 57th Street on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle, suspended upside down by her seat belt.

While deputies worked to free her, her face became submerged in water.

A deputy was able to cut her seat belt and pull her face from the water.

Indian River County Fire Rescue firefighters assisted at the scene.

She was airlifted to Lawnwood Trauma Center in stable condition and is expected to fully recover.

