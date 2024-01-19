Warming centers opening Saturday in Indian River and Okeechobee Counties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With temperatures expected to drop overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with wind chills in the uppers 30s and low 40s, warming centers are opening up on the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County.

Okeechobee County is partnering with RiteLife to open a warming center at 202 NE 2nd St., Suite 5 on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The center will remain open until wind chills are above 40 degrees on Sunday. The center may close for the night if no clients are received by 10 p.m.

The county said no weapons, drugs, alcohol, or pets will be allowed in the center.

For more information about the warming center in Okeechobee County, call RiteLife at 561-503-1323.

In Indian River County, there are two warming shelters available in Vero Beach, the Indian River County Emergency Services Department said on Facebook.

The Salvation Army will have 40 beds available at 2655 5th St. Southwest for cold weather sheltering from 7 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday. The county said registration is on-site and beds will be available on a first come-first served basis. Comfort kits and light meals will be provided, the county said. For more information, call 772-978-0265.

The Source will have 51 bed available at 1015 Commerce Avenue and will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for regular services and Dignity Bus registration. People who register for the Dignity Bus may access The Source’s facility from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Dignity Bus will be open from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Light meals will be provided. For more information, call 772-564-0202.