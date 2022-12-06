Watch Now
Wabasso Beach Park reopens in Indian River County after damage from Hurricane Nicole

ADA access ramp will require professional repairs, currently not available for use
Wabasso Beach Park reopened in Indian River County on Dec. 6, 2022, after if was closed to damage sustained from Hurricane Ian.
Indian River County
Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 16:31:51-05

WABASSO BEACH, Fla. — A beach closed in Indian River County since Hurricane Ian hit the state in November is now back open.

The Indian River County Board of Commissioners announced that Wabasso Beach Park reopened Tuesday at noon.

The beach park has been closed after Ian caused significant beach erosion and damage to two of the access structures.

County officials said the park's boardwalk and stair access are now accessible.

This beach park is guarded daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ADA access ramp will require professional repairs and is currently not available, officials said.

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane south of Vero Beach, causing substantial damage to the state's east coast beaches from the Treasure Coast to Central Florida.

